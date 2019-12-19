Search

Good Newwz Trailer 2: Are you ready for the biggest goof-up of the year?

Published: Dec 19, 2019, 13:29 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The makers of Good Newwz have released the second trailer of the film and the 2-minute-36-second clip has got us rolling on the floor laughing!

A still from Good Newwz
The makers of Good Newwz have dropped the second trailer from the film and the Raj Mehta-directorial sure looks hilarious! In the film, Akshay and Kareena, as Varun and Deepti Batra, will be seen trying to conceive a baby. Check out trailer 2 of Good Newwz below:

Diljit and Kiara, as Honey and Monika, are also trying to have a baby, and when the four visit the same IVF clinic that's when chaos ensues. Good Newwz is a situational comedy revolving around these two couples with different traditional and cultural backgrounds.

In a recent interview with mid-day, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about signing a film revolving around in vitro fertilisation; she said, "It was a hoot of a narration. Since I am doing fewer films, I want people to be excited about my projects. I was the first one to sign the film."

Good Newwz, directed by Raj Mehta, and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, is all set to hit theatres on December 27, 2019.

