Good Newwz Trailer 2: Are you ready for the biggest goof-up of the year?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The makers of Good Newwz have dropped the second trailer from the film and the Raj Mehta-directorial sure looks hilarious! In the film, Akshay and Kareena, as Varun and Deepti Batra, will be seen trying to conceive a baby. Check out trailer 2 of Good Newwz below:

Diljit and Kiara, as Honey and Monika, are also trying to have a baby, and when the four visit the same IVF clinic that's when chaos ensues. Good Newwz is a situational comedy revolving around these two couples with different traditional and cultural backgrounds.

In a recent interview with mid-day, Kareena Kapoor Khan spoke about signing a film revolving around in vitro fertilisation; she said, "It was a hoot of a narration. Since I am doing fewer films, I want people to be excited about my projects. I was the first one to sign the film."

Good Newwz, directed by Raj Mehta, and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, is all set to hit theatres on December 27, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates