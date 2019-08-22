Good or bad, it was crucial to take China on: Donald Trump

international

US president indicates he had no choice but to impose tariffs that have been a drag on US manufacturers, financial markets and, by some measures, American consumers

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

Washington: President Donald Trump acknowledged on Tuesday his aggressive China trade policies may mean economic pain for Americans but insisted they're needed for more important long-term benefits. He contended he does not fear a recession but is nonetheless considering new tax cuts to promote growth.

Asked if his trade war with China could tip the country into recession, Trump brushed off the idea as "irrelevant" and said it was imperative to "take China on." "It's about time, whether it's good for our country or bad for our country short term," he said.

Paraphrasing a reporter's question, Trump said, "Your statement about, 'Oh, will we fall into a recession for two months?' OK? The fact is somebody had to take China on." The president indicated that he had no choice but to impose the tariffs that have been a drag on US manufacturers, financial markets and, by some measures, American consumers.

Trump was clear that he didn't think the nation is at risk of a recession and that a boom was possible if the Federal Reserve would slash its benchmark interest rate. "We're very far from a recession," Trump said. "In fact, if the Fed would do its job, I think we'd have a tremendous spurt of growth, a tremendous spurt."

Yet he also said he is considering a temporary payroll tax cut and indexing to inflation the federal taxes on profits made on investments —moves designed to stimulate faster growth.

He downplayed any idea that these thoughts indicate a weakening economy, saying, "I'm looking at that all the time anyway." Asked about his remarks, White House spokesman Judd Deere said, "The president does not believe we are headed for a recession. The economy is strong because of his policies."

Trump faces something of an inflection point on a US economy that appears to be showing vulnerabilities after more than 10 years of growth. Factory output has fallen and consumer confidence has waned as he has ramped up his trade war with China.

In private, Trump and his advisers have shown concern that a broader slowdown, if not an outright recession, could arrive just as he is seeking re-election based on his economic record.

66

No. of F-16 fighters' sale to Taiwan the US has approved

US in talks with Venezuela

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his administration is in contact with Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro government "at a very high level," after being asked by the media about dialogue between the White House and the man considered to be Venezuela's No. 2 official, Diosdado Cabello.

Prez Trump cancels visit to Denmark

Trump cancelled a visit to Denmark after the nation's PM Mette Fredriksen said Greenland was not for sale to the US. His visit was scheduled on September 2, at the invitation of Denmark's Queen.

Trump speaks against Jewish Americans

Trump said Jewish Americans who vote for Democrats display "either total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty," sparking accusations that he is promoting anti-Semitism.

US ready for talks with Korea

The US special representative for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) affairs, Stephen Biegun, said on Wednesday his country was ready to engage in working-level talks with Pyongyang for the Korean Peninsula's denuclearisation. "We are prepared to engage as soon as we hear from our counterparts in North Korea (DPRK)," said Stephen Biegun, Xinhua news agency reported.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates