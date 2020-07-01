Good riddance! Malaika Arora is glad as government bans TikTok

Though several Bollywood folk, including Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh and Jacqueline Fernandez are hooked to TikTok, Malaika Arora is glad that the government has banned the Chinese video-sharing service in the wake of the border clash. Arora took to her Instagram story and wrote, "The best news I have heard in lockdown... finally we will not be subjected to people's ridiculous videos." Her colleagues termed it fun, but she found it irritating.

According to "Shararat" fame Karanvir Bohra, blocking of Chinese applications is a great start. "Happy with the step our government had taken....people wonder what they can do for their country? I'd say every bit counts, this is a good start.#DELETE #ChineseAppsBlocked," Karanvir said.

Actor Kushal Tandon is extremely happy. For the uninitiated, Kushal has been protesting against the use of chinese applications, especially TikTok, for a long time. "Finally some good news," he wrote. Actor Ashmit Patel too called it the "best news"

"It made my day," Ashmit added. Thank youu for saving our country. This Virus named TikTok should never be allowed again," Nia Sharma tweeted. Actor Nikitin Dheer shared advantages of banning Chinese applications.

"A start to cutting off revenue, spyware, malware etc. And m****s asking why don't we attack China... it just shows how ignorant you are, army doesn't need our advice on how to , if you have not read, a lot of industrial contracts have been cancelled," he wrote. However, it seems music composer Vishal Dadlani is not impressed by the government's decision. He tweeted: "Banning Apps is to China, what Taali/Diyas were to coronavirus."

The Narendra Modi government on Monday banned 59 Chinese applications over national security concerns amid strained India-China relations after the death of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley clash with Chinese PLA troops in eastern Ladakh.The apps banned include TikTok, WeChat, WeSync, SelfieCity, Helo, UC Browser, Shareit, Kwai, Likee, and the game Clash Of Kings, which were popular in India.

Many of the banned apps like TikTok, Likee, Helo, and Vigo Video have a huge userbase in India. TikTok, which was launched globally in September 2017, has over 200 million users in India, which is said to be the biggest driver of this app. TikTok owner Bytedance Technology Company had plans to invest $1 billion in the country.

