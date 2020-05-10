Goods train derails on Konkan Railway near Diwankhawti station

Although no injuries were reported, the tracks and equipment suffered extensive damage

Nine wagons of a goods train derailed between Diwankhawti and Khed stations of Konkan Railway on Sunday afternoon. Although no injuries were reported, the tracks and equipment suffered extensive damage.

ALERT! Reports of a goods train derailment on Konkan Railway near Diwankhawti station, a few minutes ago. No injuries, but looks like extensive damage. @mid_day pic.twitter.com/b7ANZlDlq8 — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) May 10, 2020

The train was transporting goods between Trombay near Mahul in Mumbai to Mandya/New Mysore in Karnataka.

While confirming the development, Konkan Railways spokesperson said that a team of senior officials have already left for the site from Belapur and Ratnagiri.

