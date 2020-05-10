Search

Goods train derails on Konkan Railway near Diwankhawti station

Published: May 10, 2020, 18:02 IST | Rajendra B Aklekar | Mumbai

The train was transporting goods between Trombay near Mahul in Mumbai to Mandya/New Mysore in Karnataka when the incident took place

Although no injuries were reported, the tracks and equipment suffered extensive damage
Although no injuries were reported, the tracks and equipment suffered extensive damage

Nine wagons of a goods train derailed between Diwankhawti and Khed stations of Konkan Railway on Sunday afternoon. Although no injuries were reported, the tracks and equipment suffered extensive damage.

The train was transporting goods between Trombay near Mahul in Mumbai to Mandya/New Mysore in Karnataka.

While confirming the development, Konkan Railways spokesperson said that a team of senior officials have already left for the site from Belapur and Ratnagiri.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK