Google Arts and Culture launches 10 original exhibits for Harry Potter fans worldwide

Google Arts & Culture launches 10 original exhibits for Potterheads all over the world, including sketches made by author JK Rowling herself and a 360-degree tour of the Divination room



Jim Kay's illustration of Harry's first Triwizard Tournament task

Muggles, gear up! You will now be able to delve deeper into and explore the magical world of Hogwarts Witchcraft and Wizardry, all at the touch of a button. Last year, the British Library launched its first-ever 'Harry Potter: A History of Magic' exhibit comprising Harry Potter artefacts as well as documents that explore the history of folklore and myth behind the series. Based on Hogwarts' subjects, including Potions, Herbology, Divination, Care of Magical Creatures and Defence Against the Dark Arts, the exhibition showcases material from JK Rowling's and Bloomsbury's collections, on display for the first time. Yesterday, Google Arts & Culture, in collaboration with the British Library, launched 10 original exhibits for people all over the world to view, explore, share and learn, on its platform.

Sketches, artwork, paintings

These exhibits are available in English, Hindi, Spanish, French, German and Brazilian Portuguese on the platform. They include a wide range of browsing artwork for viewers, as well as interactive digital activities. For example, one can now take their own Herbology class with Culpeper's Herbal, the book written by English physician Nicholas Culpeper in 1652. He (Culpeper) was an unlicensed apothecary and disliked by many in the medical profession; he was also tried (but acquitted) for practising witchcraft. The exhibits showcase an early and original sketch of Hogwarts by Rowling, complete with the giant squid that lives in the lake, as well as the original synopsis of the first book typed out by the author to accompany the opening chapters, which was circulated among prospective publishers.



The exhibit includes a 360-degree tour of the Divination room

The other exhibits include a 360-degree tour of the Divination room, an in-depth Q&A with Jim Kay, who is the illustrator for all Harry Potter books, as well as an original painting of Harry and his rival batchmate Draco Malfoy playing Quidditch. People will also get a chance to explore The Ripley Scroll, which describes how to make the fabled Philosopher's Stone.

A year's labour of love

"We were thrilled that JK Rowling selected 20 items from her own archives to be displayed in the exhibition, including drafts of stories and the original synopsis of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," said Julian Harrison, lead curator for Medieval Historical Manuscripts and 'Harry Potter: A History of Magic'. "These items complement the books and historical artefacts we have on display." "Last year, the British Library launched 'Harry Potter: A History of Magic'. We worked very closely with it for over a year to put up the exhibition on Google Arts & Culture," said Suhair Khan, programme manager, Google Arts & Culture.