Google Doodle celebrates Anglo-Indian entrepreneur Sake Dean Mahomed

national

Mahomed went on to find success as the "The Shampooing Surgeon of Brighton", opening a spa in the British seaside town that attracted the rich and the royal.

Search engine giant Google on Tuesday celebrated the birth anniversary of Sake Dean Mahomed who was the first Indian author to publish a book in English and later, to open an Indian restaurant in Britain. For those unversed, a Google Doodle is a special, temporary alteration of the logo on Google's homepages that commemorate holidays, events, achievements, and people.

Born in 1759 in Patna, Mahomed went on to find success as the "The Shampooing Surgeon of Brighton", opening a spa in the British seaside town that attracted the rich and the royal.



In 1810 after moving to London, he opened the 'Hindostanee Coffee House', Britain's first Indian restaurant. However, Mahomed was forced to close his luxurious restaurant in 1812.



He later moved his family to the beachside town of Brighton and opened a spa named 'Mahomed's Baths' which offered luxurious herbal steam baths whose specialty was a combination of a steam bath and an Indian therapeutic massage - a treatment he named 'shampooing', inspired by the Hindi word 'Champissage' meaning a head massage.



He also published a book about the therapeutic benefits of the treatment with testimonials from his patients.



In 1822, King George IV appointed Mahomed as his personal ‘shampooing surgeon', which greatly improved his business. A portrait of Mahomed also hangs in the Brighton Museum.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever