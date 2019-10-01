Google Doodle celebrates Dr Herbert Kleber's pioneering work in treating drug addiction

On Tuesday, Google honoured noted American psychiatrist Herbert Kleber with a doodle on the 23rd anniversary of his election to the National Academy of Medicine. The National Academy of Medicine was earlier known as the Institute of Medicine.

Dr. Herbert Kleber was born on June 19, 1934, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in the USA. The late Kleber was a psychiatrist and a researcher who used to work on substance abuse. Back in 1996, Dr. Herbert Kleber was elected to the Institute of Medicine of the National Academy of Science.

While paying its honour, Google created a doodle, which showed Dr. Herbert Kleber with a notepad in hand sitting across from a woman, who assumed to be a patient. In 1968, Dr. Kleber set up the Drug Dependence Unit at Yale University, the United States of America, where was a professor of psychiatry. Dr. Kleber headed the Unit until 1989.

Dr. Kleber also co-founded the National Policy Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse. Today, it is the leading science-based non-profit organisation in the USA, which is dedicated in order to bring about a change in the way America addresses addiction.

Dr. Kleber's career, which spans over 50 years, Over his 50-year career, Kleber authored hundreds of article and wrote several books. He also served as a mentor to other medical professionals. Dr. Herbert Kleber passed away on October 5, 2018, at the age of 84.

The noted American psychiatrist also co-founded the National Centre on Addiction and Substance Abuse and established the Division on Substance Abuse at Columbia University. The google doodle on Dr. Herbert Kleber was illustrated by Massachusetts-based artist J. Krosoczka.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates