Google's 'Launchpad Accelerator' to help desi startups build scalable solutions

The programme, based out of Bengaluru, will provide a cohort of 8-10 Indian startups mentorship and support from the best of Google

Commuters drive past a poster of Google in Bengaluru. Pic/AFP

In a bid to nurture Indian startups working in the fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Google announced to open the India chapter of its global 'Launchpad Accelerator' mentorship programme.

The three-month 'Launchpad Accelerator' India programme has been designed to grow the AI/ML ecosystem by helping 'desi' startups build scalable solutions for the country's unique problems. The programme, based out of Bengaluru, will provide a cohort of 8-10 Indian startups mentorship and support from the best of Google in AI/ML, Cloud, UX, Android, web, product strategy and marketing, along with up to $100K of Google Cloud credits, the company said in a statement.

Over the years, Google has worked with some incredible startups across India, who are using advanced technologies to tackle everything from agri-tech to language web, healthcare and transportation. "With the 'Launchpad Accelerator' programme, we will be able to build a bridge between startups and the industry ecosystem," said Roy Glasberg, Global Launchpad Founder.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever