Gorgeous, stunning, ambitious Princess Aarti Saxena Wins Apsara Miss India Tittle 2019

Beauty with brain Aarti Saxena is moving a step forward to proclaim her the next Bollywood superstar. As the proverb says slow and steady wins the race. Aarti Saxena is talking small and efficient steps to prove her potential. In a glamorous event held with lot beauties showing their worth of beauty and talent, Aarti Saxena emerged as a winner for winning the title of Apsara Miss India 2019. The organiser of the show being Smriti Panchal and Shekhar Panchal. Smriti Panchal is not a glamorous women entrepreneur but feeling her social responsibility through her organisation Swablamban.

Aarti is ambitiously moving to realise her dream as having professional credit being Sa Re Gama Little Champs contestant, as well also being part of Channel V shows as an actress. Aarti is an alumnus of prestigious St Xavier's college. She belongs to an affluent family background with her mother being a politician and father being an entrepreneur. She is a successful social media influencer having done international print shoots in collaboration with Instagram. She has done two music videos title Beqarar Maahi with singer Shabab Sabri and co-star Qaseem Haider directed by Shadab Siddiqui. Aarti has to add many feathers to her hat this being just the beginning and sky is the limit for her.

