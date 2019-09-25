Govandi murder: Family of student accused of teacher's murder disappears

The parents and three siblings of the 12-year-old accused in the murder of teacher Aisha Husiyae in her Shivaji Nagar home, did not turn up for a hearing at the Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday. The Shivaji Nagar police are looking for them and an officer said their involvement in the crime cannot be ruled out.

Husiyae was brutally attacked on September 16 allegedly by the 12-year old boy, her student. She succumbed to the injuries in Sion Hospital the next day. The police still haven't found why the accused committed the crime. The JJB had summoned the family of the accused boy on Tuesday. A lady officer from Shivaji Nagar police station, who is investigating the case, was at the JJB on Tuesday but the family did not appear before it. They stay in the same locality as the teacher.

"We are in the process of tracing them. On the morning of September 17, the accused's father went home from the police station saying he would come back. Instead he locked the house and ran away with his family," said a police officer. "We don't know what is the reason behind their disappearance. Their involvement in this crime cannot be ruled out," added the officer. DCP (Zone 6) Shashi Kumar Meena refused to comment on the developments in the case.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates