Government adopting double standards in Rafale deal, says Abhishek Singhvi

Cops use water cannons to disperse people protesting against the Rafale deal, in Jaipur. Pic/PTI

The Congress on Thursday accused the Modi government of adopting "double standards" on defence agreements and asked why it did not adopt the same yardstick in the Rafale deal when it had disapproved Russia's move to grant offset contracts to a private player for AK-103 rifles.

Party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said a "fallacious argument" of the government on Rafale has been nipped in the bud by its own recent negotiations in another defence deal with Russia for manufacturing AK-rifles.

He claimed the government reportedly advised Russia that its firm Kalashnikov Concern to tie up with the state-run Ordnance Factory Board if it wants its proposal for manufacture of AK-103 assault rifles to be considered by the Defence Ministry.

