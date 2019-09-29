Government bans export of onion with immediate effect

New Delhi: The government on Sunday banned the export of onion to increase the availability of the commodity in the domestic market and contain rising prices. "Export of all varieties of onions...is prohibited with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), an arm of the commerce ministry which deals with exports and import related issues, said in a notification.

The DGFT on September 13 had imposed a minimum export price (MEP) of USD 850 per tonne to curb its shipments and help bring down rising domestic prices. The MEP is the rate below which no exports are allowed.

Retail onion prices have skyrocketed to Rs 60-80 per kg in Delhi and some other parts of the country due to supply disruption from flood-affected growing states like Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, to give relief to consumers from high prices, the central government is offloading 50,000 tonnes of buffer stock of onion across the country.

The Centre last month had also warned of strict action against hoarding of onion amid supply disruption due to floods in parts of major growing states - Maharashtra and Karnataka.

