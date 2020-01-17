Government should have informed me before moving Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Muhammed Khan on Thursday termed as improper the state government moving the Supreme Court against the Citizenship law without informing him first as he was a constitutional head of the state. The government had moved the apex court on Monday against the new Citizenship law, saying it was contradictory to constitutional ethos. Protocol demanded that he should have been informed first rather than coming to know about it from newspapers, Khan told the media at the airport here.

He also wondered whether the state could move the apex court without the Governor's approval.

"I am the constitutional head of the state, and I come to know through newspapers that the government has challenged the constitutional validity. But the protocol demanded that they should have informed me first," Khan said.

33 people charged for anti-CAA violence

The SIT probing the anti-CAA violence in Uttar Pradesh has charged 33 arrested people for provoking children to pelt stones during the protests against the amended law. According to an official, an additional charge under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, has been imposed on 33 people who were arrested earlier for allegedly indulging in violence during the clashes that broke out on December 20 last year during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Law.

