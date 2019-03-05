Government staffer crushed under bus in Pune

national

Representational Image

An undersecretary in the state government died on Sunday when his motorcycle collided with a tempo in Pune, the police said on Monday. Suhas Ramrao Chavan, 49, was a resident of Tilaknagar in Chembur (West).

The incident took place on the busy Mantarwadi chowk around 7.45 pm on Sunday in the jurisdiction of Hadapsar police station. Suhas's younger brother Ajay and parents live in Bhosale garden, Hadapsar.

Assistant police inspector Kiran Londe of Hadapsar police station, said, "Suhas had come to Pune to meet his parents and brother. He was on his way to meet a friend after meeting his family and was not wearing a helmet. He tried to overtake a tempo and was crushed under a private bus coming from the opposite side."

