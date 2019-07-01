Government takes serious note of assault on forest official

national

Post the terrifying attacks on the officer of forest department in Telangana, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar has told such incidents cannot be tolerated

Videograb of the incident where mob attacks the official on tractor

New Delhi: The government on Monday said in the Rajya Sabha that it has taken a serious note of the assault on a forest department official in Telangana and will do whatever possible as a regulator.

Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said during the Question Hour that such incidents cannot be tolerated.

The Telangana Police on Sunday arrested ruling Telangana Rasthra Samithi's MLA Koneru Kannapa's brother Krishna Rao for assaulting Forest Range officer C Anitha in Komaram Bheem in Asifabad district over a land issue.

"We are taking it very seriously because this cannot be tolerated. We, as a regulator, will do whatever possible,"Javadekar said.

Condemning the attack, TRS working president K T Rama Rao had said no one was above the law even as Opposition Congress and BJP slammed the K Chandrasekhar Rao government.

