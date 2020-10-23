Government to restore all visas except for tourism, medical purposes

The government on Thursday decided to restore with immediate effect all existing visas, except electronic, tourist and medical categories, almost eight months after their suspension following the Coronavirus outbreak and subsequent imposition of a nationwide lockdown. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also announced giving permission to all Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) and Person of Indian Origin (PIO) card holders and all other foreign nationals to visit India for any purpose, except on a tourist visa.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 infections reported in a span of 24 hours remained below 60,000 for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday as India's caseload went past 77 lakh, while recoveries have crossed 69 lakh, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry.

No pay: Delhi civic docs stage protest

Sporting black armbands and shouting slogans, resident doctors of a few hospitals run by the North Delhi civic body staged a protest over salary dues at Jantar Mantar on Thursday. Wearing masks, doctors from Hindu Rao Hospital, Kasturba Hospital and Rajen Babu Tuberculosis Hospital held placards and appealed to higher authorities to intervene and resolve the crisis. Recently, several resident doctors of the three facilities had held a protest at Jantar Mantar followed by a candle light march.

