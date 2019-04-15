Govind Pansare killers now have Rs 50 lakh bounty on their heads

national

Special Investigation Team has raised prize money by eight times since the Rs 5lakh booty was announced in 2015

Police have begun pasting the announcement posters at public places across the state

The monetary reward for the person providing solid leads about the two wanted suspects in Comrade Govind Pansare's murder case has been increased by a whopping Rs 40 lakh by the state home department.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) leader was killed in February 2015, with one team each in every district of Maharashtra probing the case. Police teams on Saturday began pasting posters declaring the hike in reward money at all major public places.

The initial prize amount declared by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for the informant was R5 lakh which was increased to R10 lakh in February 2016 and has now been revised to Rs 50 lakh, according to the SIT's orders dated Saturday.

Comrade Pansare and his wife Uma were returning from their morning walk in Sagar Mahal, Kolhapur, when two bike-borne persons fired five rounds at Pansare on February 16, 2015.

The communist was airlifted and rushed to Mumbai for treatment where he died four days later, on February 20. While suspects Sameer Gaikwad, Amol Kale and Mumbai-based ENT specialist Dr Virendrasinh Tawade have been arrested by the police, Vinay Baburao Pawar and Sarang Deelip Akolkar alias Kulkarni are absconding.

After the SIT, investigating the Pansare murder case, issued the orders for increasing the informant's prize amount last month, the Maharashtra police prepared posters declaring this in English, Hindi and Marathi. The whereabouts of the informant will be kept secret, the SIT has assured.

A senior officer who is part of the investigating team said, “The reward is Rs 25 lakh each for information about Pawar and Akolkar. We had received some clues in the past too but those did not lead to anything while probe on those lines is still on too.”

Pansare's daughter-in-law Megha, however, wasn't too impressed with the hike in prize money. “It is too late now but there is some hope. The Bombay High Court too was amused and sceptical of a cash prize leading to clues,” she said. “Do you think people will take you to the accused. For all you know, they might be getting paid more to keep quiet,” the court had remarked at the last case hearing.

Wanted in Dabholkar case too

Pawar and Akolkar, who are associated with the Sanatan Sanstha, are also wanted in connection with the murder of rationalist Dr Dabholkar. Akolkar, who hails from Pune, is an electronic engineer and has been on the run since his name cropped up during the Goa blast case being probed by the National Investigation Agency.

The NIA had even secured an Interpol Red Corner Notice against him in 2012. Pawar, a resident of Miraj in Sangli district of western Maharashtra, was last located in Umbaraj in Karad taluka of Satara district. He has been untraceable ever since.

February 16, 2015

Day Pansare was shot dead in Kolhapur

