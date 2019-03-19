Govinda and Shakti Kapoor grace Super Dancer Chapter 3 for Holi Special episode

television

Govinda and Shakti Kapoor

Fans of Super Dancer Chapter 3 are in for a real treat this weekend as the dynamic duo - Govinda and Shakti Kapoor will be seen in the special episode of Super Dancer Chapter 3 which is India’s favorite dance reality show. The actors who have given Bollywood some of the most memorable blockbusters will be seen recreating their magic.

The contestants will be performing on their popular songs from the 90’s and will set the stage on fire. Govinda who is well known for his dancing abilities was awestruck by the performances by the super talented kids.

Both the special guests were very impressed by the talented contestants and could not stop praising them and showering them with all their blessings.

Get ready for a power packed weekend and a double treat as the contestants perform on some of the most iconic numbers of the actors in their own unique styles on the special occasion of Holi.

