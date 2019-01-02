Govinda remembers Kader Khan: Whoever he worked with became a superstar

bollywood

Govinda remembers Kader Khan, the man whose dialogues made Big B, Jeetendra, Mithun 'and me'

Govinda and Kader Khan

Kader sa'ab wasn't only my guru, but also a father figure. He had an amazing charisma. Whichever actor he worked with, or helped, became a superstar. At the start of my career, I did many films as a second lead, with him in the lead. He was not only a great artiste but also a fantastic human being.

We have done more than 40 films together, and I have many vivid memories of working with him. Even though the first film we did together - Pyaar Karke Dekho - was over 30 years ago, I have never seen him change as a person. During the '90s, the directors were more interested in pairing us together than thinking about which actor and actress they should cast. We were like a team, which also included Karisma Kapoor, David Dhawan, Himani Shivpuri and Satish Kaushik.



Kader Khan. Pic/Ashish Rane

He was a bundle of energy; working with him was like being in an express train. He was natural before the camera, and would help his co-stars by giving them cues. In many of my films, he was a co-actor and dialogue writer. He would record dialogues in his voice, and send them to me so that I wouldn't make mistakes in pronunciation.

I don't think anyone would go to such lengths to help a co-actor. If you think about Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, Mithun Chakraborty and me, one of the biggest reasons behind our success stories are the dialogues he penned. Dulhe Raja, Aankhen, Deewana Mastana, Raja Babu and Coolie No. 1 were some of our finest films. On many instances, we'd improvised scenes, and the lines would sound funnier. He was a professor, and taught us how to live life. It's a personal loss, and I want his soul to rest in peace.

Kader Khan's top films as writer:

* Jawani Diwani (1972)

* Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978)

* Mr. Natwarlal (1979)

* Coolie (1983)

* Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

* Khoon Bhari Maang (1988)

* Aunty No. 1 (1998)

As actor

* Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri (1991)

* Himmatwala (1984)

* Aaj Ka Daur (1986)

* Sikka (1990)

* Angaar (1992)

* Aankhen (1994)

