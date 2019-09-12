Govinda with wife flaunt cool moves at daughter Tina Ahuja's music video launch

Govinda's daughter Tina Ahuja has featured in a new music video, and she has showed off the moves no less than an ace dancing sensation in the song. At the song launch, on September 10, the makers of the single hosted a song launch ceremony in the city. While Govinda is known for his dancing skills, guests at the party were pleasantly surprised to see Sunita let her hair down.

She turned up in a shiny black number that offset her blonde hair. Govinda was semi-casually dressed in jacket and shirt. Tina features in singer Gajendra Verma's new single, 'Milo Na Tum.' He shot to fame singing 'Tera Ghata' earlier. Tina also shared the news on her social media account and fans can't stop congratulating her. Take a look!

Govinda's daughter had tried entering Bollywood with the 2015 comedy, "Second Hand Husband" co-starring Gippy Grewal and Dharmendra. The film failed to create much impact at the box-office.

Check out the entire song by Gajendra Verma featuring Tina Ahuja here:

Speaking with mid-day about her Bollywood plans, the actress said in an old interview with mid-day: "I don't want my father to launch me. I want to be part of a good project — it doesn't matter if I am on screen for 15 minutes in the movie. I want to take my father's legacy ahead. But, I want to do it on my own. I want him to be proud of me. Dad is too busy signing his own films to produce a film for me. And I like it that way."

Tina Ahuja further added: "People start spreading the word that I only want to work with my father. As a result, other filmmakers start believing it and don't approach me [for their films]. That way, I lose good work. I have said right from day one that a good script is my only criterion, nothing else. I am not stuck-up about working with only big stars. I haven't worked in the last couple of years because I haven't been offered a good film."

