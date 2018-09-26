Govinda's break dance, Neha Kakkar's 'Chalo Ishq ladaye' moment and more on Indian Idol
This special episode will bring back the masti of the 90s music with foot-tapping performances by the Top 11 contestants of Indian Idol 10
Indian Idol 10 is all set you to take you back to the foot tapping numbers of 90s songs this weekend by celebrating Govinda Special Episode with the megastar Govinda. The episode will bring back the masti of the 90s music with foot-tapping performances by the Top 11 contestants of Indian Idol 10 with the judges Neha Kakkar, Anu Malik, Vishal Dadlani and host Maniesh Paul.
Watch out for Govinda's break dance, Neha's 'Chalo Ishq ladaye' moment, some brilliant performances by the contestants.
Chalo Ishq Ladaye moment of Neha Kakkar and Govinda
Govinda shaking a leg with Vibhor Parashar's dadi
Govinda with contestants and judges of Indian Idol
Govinda showing his moves
Maniesh Paul and Saumya Chakrabortty showing their moves
Composer Anu Malik is co-judging Indian Idol with singer Neha Kakkar and singer-composer Vishal Dadlani for the first time but he says when he is with them, it feels like he has known them for long and that they are a big family now.
Asked about his co-judges, Malik said: "When I am with Vishal and Neha, it feels like I know them from 100 years. We all are a big family now. It feels as if we have done all the 'Indian Idol' seasons together."
Watch this space for more updates on Indian Idol.
