Gowrishanker Gupta leads GS Group with passion and faith

Gowrishanker Gupta, a man with vision, creativity and perseverance; who comes from a family of chairmans and managing directors of one of the biggest construction and infrastructure developing industries of Hyderabad. He has successful helmed GS Group for over 20 years. Started off as a finance professional, he followed his passion and moved to construction course. His hard work and dedication has brought the credit of several big projects of Hyderabad under his name. Including the construction of Hyderabad Central, Big Baazar, GS Mall and GS Plaza in Banjara Hills.

Gupta, loves to lead his life with passion and not pay much heed to what people say to pull him down. He suggest that everyone should follow their passion and not people. He shares, "There is a lot of competition and to sustain in the market by being happy and to have the feeling of contentment. It is mandatory to follow passion. People come and go, some try to pull you down. So focus on yourself and not on such people. It's good to accept constructive criticism but it's also not bad to be stubborn and stern with one's own decisions."

"I work with a team of enthusiastic staff who know the mission of our company and align their personal goals with the broader ones. I feel so proud and happy to have such a wonderful team with me. Honest, determination and loyalty... All goes with us," further adds Gupta about his team.

Working with talented architects, interior designers and builders; GS Group believes in offering a comprehensive range of services with quality space, beautiful facades and modern amenities.

Well, we have all praises for such a wonderful thought.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever