Grab watches that accentuate your wardrobe at discounted prices

fashion

Amazon is offering some exciting offers on must-have watches for men!

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

The very look and feel of a watch is amazing. It makes you feel classy. Amazon is offering some exciting offers on must-have watches for men!

Timex Analog Blue Dial Men's Watch

With blue coloured round dial and a brown colour band, this watch has a water resistance depth of 30 metres. It has an analogue display and has a one-year domestic warranty as well. The dial has a diameter of 40 mm and the band is made of leather. Shop here.

Timex Analog Black Dial Men's Watch

This beautiful Timex watch comes with a black round dial and a black leather band. It has a water resistance depth of 30 metres and comes with a 2-year warranty. Shop here.

Timex Fashion Analog Multi-Color Dial Men's Watch

This watch which comes with a multi-colour dial is sure to add oomph to your appearance. It has a brown leather band and also comes with a 2-year manufacturer warranty. The pin needs to be pushed twice to start the watch. Shop here.

Timex Command Digital Watch for Men

This one has a lot of special features like Night-Light with Night-Mode. Its dual mode alarm offers vibration and/or audible alert. It also has a 100-Hour Chronograph with Lap and split times. Along with a 24-Hour countdown timer with Stop and Repeat, it also has three Daily, Weekday or Weekend Alarms with a Five-Minute Backup. Shop here.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates