Grandfather-granddaughter duo's viral dance off is uplifting netizens!

At a time with the world is reeling under rising cases of Coronavirus and social distancing is the only way to contain the spread of the pandemic among people, this grandfather-granddaughter duo’s dance-off is cheering netizens up while they maintain physical distance.

The viral video posted by the girl, Kira’s mother Sherrie Neely on Facebook shows her standing opposite her grandfather and dancing with him on famous pop band Jackson 5’s ABC, and maintaining a physical distance. Neely says that Kira was having a tough time without her grandfather, to whom she is close. Neely and Kira have been living in a house next to her parents since the coronavirus outbreak.

"This is the street that separates my house from my parent's house, and is typically crossed multiple times throughout the day. Kira loves her "Papa" so much and they've now started daily "dance offs" since the virus is keeping them separated," Neely says in the caption, adding that she has never seen her father, who turns 81 next month dance, but she thinks he has been "really putting forth great effort and has some special moves."

The video posted on Saturday, received 256,006 views on Facebook with more than 8,800 likes and was shared over 7,300 times. Users commenting on the video found it uplifting. One user said, "You are so blessed , your dad is really in great shape to move the way he does for his age." Another user said, "This is precious. The grandkids give us energy that we didn't know we had!What a blessing!" A user said, "Keeping him up and moving like this is the best thing for him. This is an awesome thing for them to be doing and I'm sure neither will ever forget it."

