Grealish, Sancho shine in England's 3-0 win over Ireland

Gareth Southgate admitted he was impressed with Jack Grealish as the England winger sparkled and Harry Maguire enjoyed a moment of redemption in Thursday's 3-0 friendly win against the Republic of Ireland. Just 48 hours after the resignation of English Football Association chairman Greg Clarke following his offensive comments about the BAME and LGBT communities, Southgate's side showed no signs of being distracted by the controversy. After being sent off against Denmark, Maguire captained his country for the first time and scored the opening goal at Wembley.

Redemption for Maguire

It was a welcome boost for Maguire, who has endured a difficult campaign marred by his Greek court case and poor form for Manchester United and England. Jadon Sancho bagged England's second goal before the interval and Dominic Calvert-Lewin made it three with a penalty. Grealish caught the eye on the

left flank.

Deadly duo

"The two players in those roles, Jadon and Jack, they've got the freedom to go either side of the pitch and try and create overloads," Southgate said. "I thought at times both of them did that well. Of course, as soon as they are turned and running at people, they are a real problem for the opponent," he added.

