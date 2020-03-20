Great Big Story decodes DDLJ and its social, cultural impact in India!

Aditya Chopra's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995) is still a favourite of cine-goers. It clocks 25 years in October. Reason enough for a celebration. Recently, CNN's youth outlet, Great Big Story, were in India to shoot a digital show on the impact of the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol-starrer. They compared DDLJ to Titanic (1997) because of the love that both films received. The American media house was astounded to know the film still manages to pull in people to the theatre. It also reflects on how it became a reference point for Bollywood's love stories.

They compared DDLJ to Hollywood's epic romance Titanic because of the love and adulation that both films received and catapulted the leading actors to instant stardom. Catch the insightful coverage of Great Big Story here:

The media house was astounded to know how the film still manages to pull in people to the theatres even after 24 years and met audiences and owner and projectionist of Maratha Mandir. They also tried to decode how this movie has managed to connect audiences for over two generations if not more. In their show, they researched on how the film has inspired fashion, had a bold, modern take on relationships that changed cinema forever and how it shaped the representation of the Indian youth who were becoming global but still had a beating Indian heart, filled with emotions and love and respect.

Great Big Story is a media company, based in New York and London. It was launched in October 2015 and the company creates micro-documentaries and short films, which have been viewed by millions of people on various digital platforms.

