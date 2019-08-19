Green nod for real estate projects in 60 days, says Prakash Javadekar

national

While addressing the gathering, Javadekar said that the priority of the government is both, environmental protection and development

On Monday, Union Environment and Forests Minister Prakash Javadekar said that environmental clearance for real estate projects will soon be reduced to 60 days. Javedekar said that the 'Environment Ministry' intends to reduce the whole process of environmental clearance to real estate project to 60 days, in a few days from now. Javadekar, who was speaking at the 15th national convention of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) said that environmental clearances used to be stumbling block before 2014.

Javadekar said that the average time taken to clear projects was 640 days. After the Narendra Modi government took over, the process has been made so easy that now it takes only 108 days for a project to get environmental clearance.

The environment minister also emphasized that small procedural delays can be done away with or without compromising on environmental clearances. While addressing the gathering, Javadekar said that the priority of the government is both, environmental protection and development.

He said when environmental protection and development go hand in hand only then can our country become a five-trillion-dollar economy. Which is why the suggestions of institutions like NAREDCO are very important. He further said that the environment ministry is in the process of issuing standard conditions for every project, such as implementing water recycling and water harvesting as per the size of the real estate project. And these conditions will not be more than 10, Javadekar said.

The Union Minister also said that the Environment Ministry is also in discussion with states to make the environmental process smoother and less time-consuming. He further said that his ministry is bringing about a regime change and will introduce fewer conditions, but ensure their fullest implementation.

While finishing his address, Javadekar said that the states must realize that the Centre has delegated environmental protection to them so they must do it with a sense of responsibility.

