Grigor Dimitrov has no time for love with girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger

Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov is finding it hard to strike the right balance between his work and love life. Dimitrov, 27, who has been dating former Pussycat Dolls star singer Nicole Scherzinger since late 2015, admitted that although his relationship is stronger than ever, it can be tough to balance his work schedules.

"We have both been successful because we help each other, but the long distance and our time schedules sometimes takes a toll on our relationship, but it is what it is. That's how things are at the moment. There's no time," Dimitrov told OK! magazine yesterday.

Scherzinger, 39, who has been constantly occupied with on-screen work, admitted that life on the road can get lonely at times: "Anybody who is successful in what they do is making sacrifices. It's juggling and finding the balance. I've missed out on things in life. It's hard."

