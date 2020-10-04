Search

Grigor Dimitrov: You can still be jealous

Updated: 04 October, 2020 12:16 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Envious French Open reporter asks tennis star Dimitrov whether he's still in touch with ex-lover Sharapova and gets this for an answer

Grigor Dimitrov and Maria Sharapova
Though they split in 2015, tennis star Grigor Dimitrov and retired Russian beauty Maria Sharapova are still friends. The Bulgarian had a surprise question come his way when a reporter at the ongoing French Open asked him about Sharapova.

According to The New York Post, the reporter asked: "An off-topic question that you may accept, I hope. Do you still have contacts with Maria Sharapova? I know that you took different paths, but I was always quite jealous of you?"

Dimitrov replied: "You can still be jealous. We have always kept a good friendship, good relationship. I'm not worried about her. I think she's in a good place in her life. She's also the type of person that when you make such a decision and transition, you know it's for the right [reason] and for the good. I don't know. I wish I could tell you more."

Dimitrov and Sharapova were in a relationship for two years before they parted ways.

First Published: 04 October, 2020 10:13 IST

