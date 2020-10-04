Grigor Dimitrov: You can still be jealous

Though they split in 2015, tennis star Grigor Dimitrov and retired Russian beauty Maria Sharapova are still friends. The Bulgarian had a surprise question come his way when a reporter at the ongoing French Open asked him about Sharapova.

According to The New York Post, the reporter asked: "An off-topic question that you may accept, I hope. Do you still have contacts with Maria Sharapova? I know that you took different paths, but I was always quite jealous of you?"

Dimitrov replied: "You can still be jealous. We have always kept a good friendship, good relationship. I'm not worried about her. I think she's in a good place in her life. She's also the type of person that when you make such a decision and transition, you know it's for the right [reason] and for the good. I don't know. I wish I could tell you more."

Dimitrov and Sharapova were in a relationship for two years before they parted ways.

