GST Council to review revenue position, compensation cess

The GST Council is likely to discuss the revenue position in its upcoming meeting amid states demanding the release of pending GST compensation. The meeting of all-powerful GST Council is expected to take place in the second half of this month to deliberate on a host of issues, including raising cess on some more products to meet the growing need of compensation cess, sources said.

This discussion is quite critical as lower GST and compensation cess collections have been a matter of concern in the last few months, sources said quoting a letter written by the GST Council to Commissioner, SGST of all states.

The compensation requirements have increased significantly and are unlikely to be met from the compensation cess being collected, it said. The Council has sought suggestions, inputs or proposals as regards measures, on compliance as well as rates which would help in augmenting revenue.

"Specific suggestions may please be provided on following review of items currently under exemptions, GST and compensation cess rates on various items, rate calibrations for addressing the inverted duty structure, compliance measures other than those currently under implementation and any other measure to augment revenue," it said.

The suggestions made will be placed before the committee for urgent examination, it said.

The GST Council is headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Last month, opposition-ruled states expressed concern over the delay in the release of GST compensation which has put them in an acute financial position.

In a joint statement here, the finance ministers of Delhi, West Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan and Kerala said they are facing two months' delay in payment of GST compensation by the Centre. States have not received GST compensation since August.

