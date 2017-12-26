Guatemala to move embassy to Jerusalem

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales said on Sunday he had given instructions to move the Central American country's embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, a few days after his government backed the United States in a row over the city's status

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Pic/AFP

On Thursday, 128 countries defied Trump by backing a non-binding U.N. General Assembly resolution calling for the United States to drop its recognition of Jerusalem. Guatemala and Honduras were two of only a handful of countries to join the United States and Israel in voting against the resolution on Jerusalem. Trump had threatened to cut off financial aid to countries that supported the UN resolution.

