Gudi Padwa 2019: All you need to know about the festival

People often decorate their houses with rangoli and prepare special delicacies such as shrikhand, chana usal, thalipeeth etc.

Gudi Padwa

Gudi Padwa, which is being celebrated on April 6, 2019, marks the traditional New Year for Maharashtrians. It signifies the welcome of spring.

Gudi is a flag decorated with flowers, mangoes and neem leaf with an upturned silver or copper vessel. It is said that Gudi wards off the evil and brings prosperity and luck to homes. Padwa comes from the Sanskrit word Pratipada which refers to the first day of the lunar fortnight.

As far as mythological references are concerned, on this day, Lord Brahma created the time and universe. It is a victorious day as Satavahana king Gautamiputra Satakarni defeated the Sakas. Some Maharashtrians also believe that on this day, Chhatrapati Shivaji hoisted the flag.

The festive fervour begins not just in Maharashtra but in other states as well. In North India, the festival of Chaitra Navratri begins on the same day. It also coincides with Ugadi celebrations in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

A ritual which many observe on this day is to bathe with oil, followed by prayers and consumption of neem leaves with jaggery.

