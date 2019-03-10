Guess What! Sanjay Dutt sets up his gym in Jaipur

bollywood

Actor Sanjay Dutt who is currently shooting in Jaipur for his upcoming historical war Drama Panipat, has set up not one but two gyms in Jaipur

Sanjay Dutt who is leaving no stone unturned by prepping up for his sequences for all his five films is working really hard to slip into each character and is also following a strict diet depending upon the role he is portraying.

The fitness freak has taken his personal gym equipment from Mumbai all the way to Jaipur where he is been staying for more than one month shooting for Panipat.

Not only this, the actor has one more gym at the shoot location which is far away from the Pink City. Since Sanjay Dutt has to maintain a certain Physique the actor works out in between shots and post-pack-up depending on the availability of time.

Sanjay Dutt who is juggling with more than 5 films this year, is currently having the busiest year. The actor carries his gym along wherever he goes whether it's Karjat or Jaipur and shares his gym with the cast and crew to make it a more enjoyable experience.

