Guess who checks Karan Johar's phone?

The filmmaker Karan Johar got candid on the talk show, Feet Up With The Stars, hosted by Anaita Shroff Adajania

Viacom 18's Voot has announced 17 new originals, out of which Feet Up With The Stars has already released its first episode on Thursday. And guess who was the very first guest on the show? It was none other than Karan Johar!

On the show, Karan Johar has revealed that buddy Ranbir Kapoor knows everything about him. The filmmaker got candid on the talk show, Feet Up With The Stars, hosted by Anaita Shroff Adajania. RK knows the passcode of KJo's cell phone and checks his WhatsApp and emails regularly. But, does Karan keeps a track on RK's personal life by checking his phone too? Well, its only RK and KJo who can comment on this!

Not only this, the director went on making some amazing revelations. From talking about his love-life, his take on diaper duties, to revealing the name of the woman he would marry, Karan Johar revealed it all. From the looks of it, it seems sure that this would be one of the much-discussed episodes in this history of Voot!

Ahem, Karan! Now we know a lot of things about you!

