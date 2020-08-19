Guilty actor Taher Shabbir engaged; shares photos on Instagram

Taher Shabbir, who rose to fame with his stint in Netflix Original film Guilty, got engaged to Akshita Gandhi. The actor shared the news with his fans on Instagram, and people can't stop but congratulate Taher. After being a part of popular projects like Kurbaan, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Naam Shabana, Bepannaah, Fan and much more, the actor received accolades for his character Danish Ali Baig in Guilty.

For the engagement ceremony, Taher was seen wearing a brocade golden coloured sherwani, while Akshita opted for a pretty rose gold outfit. Take a look at the few pictures from the ceremony right away!

On the professional front, Taher will be next seen in Vivek Oberoi's Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder, playing the character Pratyush Parashar. In a media interaction, Taher shared, "being part of a mystery thriller has always been one of my dreams. I'm so glad that I'm getting to play such an interesting character in a concept-driven, unique thriller so early in my career. I'm sure this movie is going to be a game-changer."

The story revolves around a woman who is racing against time to solve her own murder. Intricately woven, it is full of ensemble of characters intertwined in their own struggles. The film, that marks the debut of Rajeev Sen, is expected to go on floors by September-October 2020 and will be released shortly thereafter.

Iti – Can You Solve Your Own Murder? is presented by Mandiraa Entertainment and Oberoi Mega Entertainment. The film is directed by Vishal Mishra and written by Aabhar Dadhich and Mishra. It is produced by Vivek Anand Oberoi, Girish Johar, Kussum Arora, Reshabh D Saraf and Keyur Pandya, and creatively backed by Prerna V Arora.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's iftaar party with Manikarnika co-star Taher Shabbir; see photos

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news