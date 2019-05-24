Kangana Ranaut's iftaar party with Manikarnika co-star Taher Shabbir; see photos

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut satisfied her taste buds as she divulged into a sumptuous iftaar meal at Manikarnika's co-star Taher Shabbir's house

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut was recently spotted at her close friend and Manikarnika's co-star Taher Shabbir's house for a close-circle iftaar party. The reel-life Manikarnika can be seen enjoying a delectable meal with Taher, his friends, and relatives over a fun chit-chat session.

Talking about her apt and amazing attire which is a sharara suit with beautiful lacework, it is something never-seen-before, specially created by Ridhi Suri under the brand Drzya. Kangana's outfit looks like it will be the most talked-about and replicated outfit this Eid. Kangana Ranaut who is known for her fashion sense gives us a great example of how to keep things event-appropriate rather than wearing what only looks good.

Talking about Indian festivities, how can one ignore food. Kangana Ranaut is a fond lover of sweets from all over the world, and all she ate at the iftar party was sweets. It was like a cheat meal for her post-hectic workout sessions for Panga.

Kangana, who recently returned from the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, also extended her hearty congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on the massive victory in Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Kangana opted for a unique yet appetizing way to congratulate PM Modi for his democratic victory.

Kangana Ranaut prepared some Pakora and Chai for her family. Sharing her pictures right from the kitchen, her team wrote, "#KanganaRanaut celebrates the legendary win of narendramodi and BJP4India at the #LokSabhaElections2019 by spending time with her family! [sic]" In the series pictures, she can be seen cooking delicious Pakodas, wearing a taffy pink suit. In another picture, she was spotted enjoying the Indian delicacy with her family.

Sharing the same series of pictures, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel told that, "Kangana cooks rarely, when she is absolutely exhilarated, today she treated us with chai pakodas for narendramodi Ji's win #JaiHind #JaiBharat [sic]"

