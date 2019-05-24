Elections 2019: Kangana Ranaut celebrates PM Narendra Modi's win by cooking!

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut opted for a unique yet appetizing way to congratulate PM Narendra Modi for his democratic victory.

Like most of the celebs 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut, who recently returned from the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, extended her hearty congratulations to PM Narendra Modi on the massive victory in Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Kangana opted for a unique yet appetizing way to congratulate PM Modi for his democratic victory.

Kangana Ranaut prepared some Pakora and Chai for her family. Sharing her pictures right from the kitchen, her team wrote, "#KanganaRanaut celebrates the legendary win of narendramodi and BJP4India at the #LokSabhaElections2019 by spending time with her family! [sic]" In the series pictures, she can be seen cooking delicious Pakodas, wearing a taffy pink suit. In another picture, she was spotted enjoying the Indian delicacy with her family.

Sharing the same series of pictures, Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel told that, "Kangana cooks rarely, when she is absolutely exhilarated, today she treated us with chai pakodas for narendramodi Ji's win #JaiHind #JaiBharat [sic]"

Kangana cooks rarely, when she is absolutely exhilarated, today she treated us with chai pakodas for â¦@narendramodiâ© Ji’s win #JaiHind #JaiBharat ðð¥³ ð pic.twitter.com/6hJIuxby9W — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 23, 2019

Ahead of this, Rangoli posted a congratulatory message praising the PM and wrote, "Today no party, no individual won, today is that historic day when India won. We are very fortunate to have a leader like Narendra Modi ji in our times, this is the beginning of a new era, time to break free and regain our lost glory. Bharat Mata ki Jai. Jai Hind."

Kangana Ranaut raised the temperature with all her sizzling looks at the Cannes Film Festival which she recently attended. On the work front, Kangana will be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's 'Panga'.

