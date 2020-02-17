Guilty: Are you ready to see Kiara Advani like never before in this Netflix original?

Kiara Advani is on a roll! 2019 was truly a game-changing year for the actress. With the blockbuster success of Kabir Singh and Good Newwz, she's flooded with multiple offers from a variety of filmmakers. Her maiden claim to fame happened in 2018 when Karan Johar presented her in the anthology, Lust Stories.

The yearn for sexual gratification a housewife experiences was presented fantastically by the filmmaker and played impressively by Advani. And now, it's time for the filmmaker and the actress to reunite for another Netflix original, Guilty, a drama about a girl hailing from a small-town accusing a college boy of rape.

And Advani looks like never before, what also catches our attention is the way Johar announced the date of the trailer and the first poster on his Twitter account, take a look right here:

.@advani_kiara...a raw poetic playlist and a mystery - aap convince ho gaye ya aur bataun? #Guilty trailer out tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/jlPzVU0GXR — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 17, 2020

The original is directed by Ruchi Narain, and we cannot wait to see what new Advani is offering us this time around. It's going to be a hectic and busy schedule for the actress as she'll also have films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Indoo Ki Jawaani, Laxmmi Bomb, and Shershaah coming up.

