Guj: Inquiry ordered into video showing 2 teachers kissing

Representational picture

An inquiry has been initiated into a video showing a couple, reportedly teachers at a primary school in Dahod district, cuddling and kissing, a senior education department official said Sunday.

The video, shot on a mobile phone inside a classroom located in Bhaman village in Sanjeli taluka, was posted on social media platforms.

The identities of the two teachers in the video are not clear and an inquiry has been ordered, Dahod District Primary Education Officer N G Vyas said. He said some villagers had complained of "nuisance" in this connection and had submitted this video.

"The inquiry will be conducted by the Taluka Primary Education Officer and a report will be submitted in a week or so after which we will take appropriate action," he said.

