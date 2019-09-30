MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Gujarat: 18 people died in bus accident at Banaskantha

Published: Sep 30, 2019, 20:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to the micro-blogging site to express his condolences

Bus accident at Banaskantha. Pic/ANI
Bus accident at Banaskantha. Pic/ANI

As many as 18 people have died in a bus accident here on Monday. Initially, 3 people reportedly died and 30 were injured after a bus overturned near Trishuliya Ghat, Ambaji. SG Shah, Additional District Health Officer has confirmed that the death toll has risen to 18. The police had reached the accident spot and launched a rescue operation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to the micro-blogging site to express his condolences. He wrote, "Devastating news from Banaskantha. I am extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an accident. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. The local administration is providing all possible help to the injured. May they recover soon."

Further details are awaited.

(with inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

gujarat

36 die after bus plunges into river in Gujarat

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK