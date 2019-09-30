Gujarat: 18 people died in bus accident at Banaskantha

As many as 18 people have died in a bus accident here on Monday. Initially, 3 people reportedly died and 30 were injured after a bus overturned near Trishuliya Ghat, Ambaji. SG Shah, Additional District Health Officer has confirmed that the death toll has risen to 18. The police had reached the accident spot and launched a rescue operation.

Gujarat: 3 people have died and 30 were injured after a bus overturned near Trishuliya Ghat, Ambaji pic.twitter.com/RdSrnuVlJ9 — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to the micro-blogging site to express his condolences. He wrote, "Devastating news from Banaskantha. I am extremely pained by the loss of lives due to an accident. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. The local administration is providing all possible help to the injured. May they recover soon."

Further details are awaited.

(with inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates