Gujarat: 30-year-old woman consumes bathroom cleaner after harassment by constable husband

A 30-year-old woman in Ahmedabad allegedly consumed bathroom cleaner following physical and mental harassment by her husband, who is a constable with the Ranip police.

The woman later lodged a complaint at Shahibaug police station and also named her in-laws in the complaint, states a report in Ahmedabad Mirror.

As per the complaint, Jaya lives with her husband Arun (names changed) and four-year-old son at Madhavpura police line. Two years after marriage, her husband started fighting with her over petty household issues, she said.

According to the complaint, on Monday she had a fight with her sister-in-law over wearing chaniya choli at her husband's brother's wedding. A day later, there was another fight over the same issue, during which Arun allegedly challenged her to drink acid. Hurt, she went to the bathroom and drank bathroom cleaner. This enraged Arun and he allegedly thrashed her and dragged her out of the house. By then, she had started feeling nauseous. Neighbours took her to the Civil Hospital where she was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Meanwhile, Arun came and allegedly taunted her asking if she was alive or dead. The police were later informed and a case was filed.

