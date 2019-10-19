Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's sister's house robbed of valuables worth Rs 1 lakh

Unidentified miscreants looted cash and jewellery worth Rs 1 lakh from the house of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's elder sister in Ghatkopar West while they were at a BJP event in the city. The incident took place on Tuesday night, when Rupani had come to the city to help the party in campaigns for the upcoming assembly election. Nirupama Kothari, her husband Bhanubhai Kothari and son Manish were at a party with Rupani when their flat in Shantiniketan society was ransacked.

"On Wednesday, around 7.30 am, I received a call from our neighbour who informed us that we had been robbed. I rushed to the flat with my mother to find the cupboard and locker in the bedroom broken. My mother had kept around R30,000 cash, a gold chain weighing 10 grams, a gold ring, five silver glasses and 42 silver coins, which were all stolen," Manish told mid-day.



Vijay Rupani's nephew Manish Bhanubhai Kothari

He has registered an FIR at the Parksite Police Station. He added that another robbery had taken place in the society a few days ago. The police are examining CCTV footage from the building. Senior Inspector Kalpana Pawar said, "We have registered the offence of robbery and are investigating the matter further. We will arrest the accused very soon."

