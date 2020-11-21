Gujarat police bust party, arrest 4 Income-Tax staffers consuming alcohol

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Gujarat police busted a party and arrested four income-tax employees, including two inspectors, who were seen making a mockery of the state's prohibition law. Police officials said the four income tax staffers were caught red-handed imbibing alcohol at Rajkot's Race Course Park located near the airport.

Speaking to Ahmedabad Mirror, inspector L L Chavda of Pradhyumannagar police station said, "We were on night patrol on Tuesday when we received a tip-off. We got a call that some people were consuming alcohol in the area." Acting on the tip-off, the police raided the place and caught the accused red-handed.

Also Read: Man arrested for impersonating cop, extortion in Wadala

"The patrol team raided the flat located on the first floor of the building around 10 pm. They found four young men who were sozzled. They identified themselves as employees of the Income-Tax department," inspector Chavda added.

PSO Sangita Rathod of Pradhyumannagar police station said, "Two of the men were identified as Income-Tax inspectors Ashish Rana (30) and Ravindra Sindhu (29). The other two were identified as tax assistant Sudhir Yadav (28) and stenographer Devendra Singh (32). While Devendra Singh hails from Muradabad in Uttar Pradesh, the other three were from different districts of Haryana. None of them had an alcohol permit. It is illegal to consume alcohol in Gujarat without a permit."

Also Read: Aggrieved over death of pet dog, 23-year-old woman kills self

All four accused were later released on bail, inspector Chavda, adding, "Consuming alcohol is illegal in Gujarat. The police will inform the Income-Tax department about the incident and ask them to take appropriate action against the four officers."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news