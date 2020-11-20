Aggrieved over death of pet dog, 23-year-old woman kills self

A 23-year-old post-graduate student died by suicide in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district. Police officials said the woman took the extreme step as she couldn't overcome the grief caused by the death of her pet dog.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the police recovered a suicide note in which the woman has mentioned her last wish. The woman's last wish was not to be cremated as per the Hindu rituals but to get buried next to her pet dog - Babu.

DP Bhardwaj, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and the investigating officer (IO) of the case, said that 5-year-old Babu had died in Gorkha village at around 9 pm on Tuesday (November 17) due to natural causes.

"The family was shattered after Babu's death and they stayed awake late at night on Tuesday. The woman went off to sleep with her sister in the room at around 1 am, while her parents slept in a separate room. She was found dead on Wednesday morning. A suicide note, which recounted her grief over the irreparable loss and pain over Babu's death, was recovered," the ASI said.

Shocked neighbours said that Babu was the love of her life. "Babu was a mixed breed of a German Shepherd. Everyone is shocked in our village. She was a humble soul and generous towards animals and children. She would teach the children of the village for free," said Pappu Chauhan, one of the neighbours.

Chauhan further said that Babu was buried in the family's farm near the house, while she was cremated on the outskirts of the Gorkha village on Wednesday night.

