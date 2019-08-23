Dog passes away 15 minutes after death of owner

international

A dog is man's best friend- this story is proof of the statement. A dog passed away minutes after the death of his owner.

This picture has been used for representational purposes only

'Till death do us apart' doesn't just apply to one's spouses but also applies in cases like these. 25-year old Hutchinson found out that he was suffering from a brain tumour in 2011. His loyal French bulldog Nero was by his side and they were so close to each other that they spent their last moments with each other. As Hutchinson lost his life to cancer, his dog also passed away within minutes.

Hutchinson had received multiple chemotherapy sessions but cancer had spread to his bones which led to a second aggressive tumour. The deceased man had three dogs but was closest to Nero. Hutchinson's mother, Fiona Conaghan reportedly told Indiatimes, "Stuart died about 1.15 pm that day, and Nero died roughly 15 minutes later. He had three dogs, but he and Nero were like one man and his dog. Nero was the dog which was always with him. Danielle was heartbroken to have lost both of them, but she has been so strong."

She informed that Hutchinson was brought home a month ago from the hospital as he wanted to be at home in the last days of his life. She reportedly said, "We cared for him at home. We expected it but it is still tough. It is still a shock and traumatic when it finally comes."

