Pet owner urges robber to return camera as it has dog's last day photos

An emotional post has gone viral on social media where a pet owner urges the person who robbed his camera to return its memory card as it has the photographs of his pet dogâs last day alive

In an emotional post that has gone viral on social media where a pet owner urges the person who robbed his camera to return its memory card as it has the photographs of his pet dog’s last day alive has touched many hearts across the globe. The Facebook user, Saoirse Morgan stumbled upon a note on the lamp post of the request posted by an unknown person who was the pet owner.

The Facebook user took the picture of the request note and posted it on the social media platform, Facebook. “To the man who was in my house and robbed me,” read the note. The note further read, "Keep the cash, and my DSLR, and whatever else you took. But if you have the memory card from the camera, please, it has photos of my dog’s last day alive on it. I cannot replace those photos. Please throw it on to the porch or put it in the mail slot. Or mail it. Please. She died a few days ago. I cannot lose those photos as well." The pet owner also added his phone number at the end of the note and this emotional post has received a postive response from the people and multiple shares.

People across the world are supporting the person and hoping for a positive response. This post went viral and left many people hoping for the best outcome for the pet owner.

