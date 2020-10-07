Mumbai: 73-year-old Malad man beats COVID-19, runs London Marathon virtually

A 73-year-old man, who defeated the COVID-19 virus nearly two months ago, has hit the ground running. Malad resident Kamalaksha Rao recently participated in the virtual London Marathon, thereby covering a distance of 42km in seven hours. The septuagenarian ran the marathon in his neighbourhood in the suburbs of Malad.

Not allowing the global pandemic to dampen his love and enthusiasm for running, Roa did a 10 km run before heading to the doctor for a check-up back in July. After being tested positive for COVID-19, Rao took extra care by quarantining himself and focussing on recovery, reports Times of India.

Also Read: Mumbaikars ran Boston marathon on Marine Drive virtually

The Malad resident spent six days at home, three days at a clinic and 11 days at a neighbour's house which was unoccupied. After testing negative, Rao sought the appointment of a cardiologist to find out if he could resume running. Once he got the green signal, Rao started training for the London Marathon. Rao, who retired from his job at a textile company in 2004, said he discovered his passion for running at the age of 67.

"I would see people running and ask if I could join," Rao said. The septuagenarian has come a long way since then and has participated in a bunch of ultramarathons in which the distances are more than 42km. Had it not been for COVID-19, Rao would have attempted his longest 160-km run in April this year. The longest he has clocked till now is 100km. When the COVID-19 enforced lockdown rules were in force, Rao did a 50-km run inside his home.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

At the London Marathon, which took place on Sunday, Rao took it easy and walked many portions of the virtual run. "I could have finished in five or six hours, but I thought it would be prudent to go slow," he said. Rao said his wife, who was a sprinter in her youth, has been asking him to take it easy.

1981

When the first London marathon was held

42km

The standard marathon distance

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news