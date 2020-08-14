GUJCET 2020: GSEB releases admit card on gujcet.gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) released fresh admit cards for the state common entrance test, known as GUJCET, on Thursday. Applicants who have registered for the examination can download their admit cards from official website for GSEB - gujcet.gseb.org.

The fresh admit cards were issued for applicants as the hall tickets issued for the examination earlier in March are no longer valid. The candidates have to carry an ID proof with their admit card to the centres while appearing for the exam, which is scheduled for August 24.

Steps to download GUJCET 2020 admit card

Log in to gujcet.gseb.org website.

website. Click on the GUJCET admit card link on top of the page

Use your registered email ID or mobile number and password to log in to the site

The GUJCET admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save your GUJCET 2020 admit card

Also take a printout of the admit card

Applicants have to ensure that there are no errors in the admit card. If there is any error, the applicant has to immediately report to the board. According to the board website, the last date for filing, updating and submitting the applications was on August 7.

The GUJCET examination is conducted by the state education board every year for admission to degree and diploma courses for engineering and pharmacy. In the examination for engineering courses, the syllabus will be based on Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, whereas for pharmacy aspirants it will be based on Physics, Chemistry and Biology. More than 1.25 lakh students have applied for the examination this year.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news