Gul Panag knows just how to strike a work-life balance

Gul Panag has now added another feather to her cap - Hobbyist World - a digital platform to showcase and curate hobbies and hobbyists

Gul Panag

Apart from acting, Gul Panag is passionate about biking, adventure sports and is also a licensed hobby pilot. She has now added another feather to her cap - Hobbyist World - a digital platform to showcase and curate hobbies and hobbyists. Panag's idea is to encourage people to have a work-life balance and help them discover something to live life to the fullest.

Gul Panag took to Twitter to share the news of her latest venture. She tweeted:

Do you have a hobby? Is yes hobbyist_world is the place for you .

If you don't and want to explore hobbyist_world is the place for you.



The wait is almost over.

Hobbyist World, Coming… https://t.co/aMurmI1jPw — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) April 26, 2019

The actress, who is also an aviator, married pilot beau Rishi Attari in 2011. The couple are proud parents to a baby boy named Nihal. In this digital era, where keeping things away from the media glare is a tad difficult, actress Gul Panag successfully managed to keep the news of her motherhood a secret.

Gul is a fitness enthusiast, and when asked if she'd immediately resorted to her workouts post-pregnancy, she said, "Nihal was born prematurely so I didn't put on too much weight. Even through the pregnancy, I took care to eat healthily and have always been very active, so it was easy to get back to my workouts and shed the extra kilos."

