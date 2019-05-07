Gul Panag knows just how to strike a work-life balance

Updated: May 07, 2019, 11:59 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Gul Panag has now added another feather to her cap - Hobbyist World - a digital platform to showcase and curate hobbies and hobbyists

Gul Panag knows just how to strike a work-life balance
Gul Panag

Apart from acting, Gul Panag is passionate about biking, adventure sports and is also a licensed hobby pilot. She has now added another feather to her cap - Hobbyist World - a digital platform to showcase and curate hobbies and hobbyists. Panag's idea is to encourage people to have a work-life balance and help them discover something to live life to the fullest.

Gul Panag took to Twitter to share the news of her latest venture. She tweeted:

The actress, who is also an aviator, married pilot beau Rishi Attari in 2011. The couple are proud parents to a baby boy named Nihal. In this digital era, where keeping things away from the media glare is a tad difficult, actress Gul Panag successfully managed to keep the news of her motherhood a secret. 

Gul is a fitness enthusiast, and when asked if she'd immediately resorted to her workouts post-pregnancy, she said, "Nihal was born prematurely so I didn't put on too much weight. Even through the pregnancy, I took care to eat healthily and have always been very active, so it was easy to get back to my workouts and shed the extra kilos."

Also read: Gul Panag trying to deal with phone addiction

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

gul panagbollywood news

Here's why Tiger Shroff is promoting Student of the Year 2 on a wheel chair

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK