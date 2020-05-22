Gulabo Sitabo trailer: Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Sujay Ghosh give it a thumbs up

The trailer of Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo is finally out, and it puts a spotlight on how the film's lead actors, Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, foster a unique bond amid banter and chaos. The trailer, starting off with Big B and Ayushmann fighting over the rent of an old mansion, promises the film will be a fun ride.

Big B is seen as Mirza, the landlord of an old depleted 'haveli' in the heart of Lucknow, named Fatima Mahal, while Ayushmann is his shrewd tenant, Baankey. Their situation is similar to that of Tom and Jerry, with witty banter adding to the quirk element.

Check out the trailer here:

A few celebs took to Twitter to laud Gulabo Sitabo's trailer. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap wrote, "Hahaha love the trailer of Gulabo Sitaabo .. so relatable .. so funny super @ShoojitSircar #JuhiChaturvedi maza aayega dekhne me @ayushmannk aur @SrBachchan @brijkala #Vijayraaz. (sic)."

Director Sujay Ghosh also praised the Ayushmaan and Amitabh starrer's trailer. Here's what he said:

Gulabo Sitabo is written by Juhi Chaturvedi and produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar. The film will premiere worldwide on June 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

